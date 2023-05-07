Mahanagar Gas could hit lifetime high, brokerage sees 75% potential upside

“Over the period FY22-26E, we expect MGL’s Revenue to grow at a CAGR of 15% to INR 7,268 cr. EBITDA is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% to INR 1,225 cr while net earnings are expected to grow at 6% to INR 749 cr over the forecasted period. We expect a drop in the EBITDA & PAT margins to ~ 17% & 10.8% from FY22 levels of 25.9% & 16.8% respectively. The drop in EBITDA is a result of current elevated pricing (compared to FY22) while the net margins are expected to be lower, considering the CAPEX cost of new rollouts. ROE is expected to dip by 430 bps to 12.3% while ROIC is expected to improve by 432 bps to 39.9% respectively by FY26," Ventura Securities added.