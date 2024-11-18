Mahanagar Gas, Indraprastha Gas, other CGD stocks plunge up to 15% after cut in priority gas allocation

  • According to analysts, a further 18–20% reduction in APM gas allocation to CGDs, over and above the 13–14% de-allocation announced last month, is a big blow to the structural growth of the sector.

Ankit Gohel
Published18 Nov 2024, 09:54 AM IST
Nuvama Equities downgraded IGL, MGL to ‘Reduce’ as it lowers near-term long-term margin and volume forecasts due to twin APM de-allocation.
Shares of Mahanagar Gas, Indraprastha Gas, Gujarat Gas, among other city gas distribution companies cracked upto 15% on Monday after the government has cut the Administered Price Mechanism (APM) allocation to CGD players by 20% for the second straight month. This led multiple analysts to downgrade their ratings on these CGD stocks.

Indraprastha Gas shares and Mahanagar Gas share price plunged up to 15% each, while Gujarat Gas shares dropped 8% and Adani Total Gas stock price declined 4.4% in early trade on November 18.

“The revised domestic gas allocation to Company is approx. 20% lesser than previous allocation which will have an adverse impact on profitability of the Company,” Indraprastha Gas said in a regulatory filing.

Nuvama Institutional Equities noted that while a gradual APM de-allocation was likely over the long-term, the pace of de-allocation has been faster than expected by the Street.

“With APM allocation falling to ~30–35% for the sector, assuming the shortfall being bridged by higher New Well Gas (NWG) price of $8–9 per mmbtu (about half) and balance by spot LNG at $14 per mmbtu, we expect overall input gas cost to rise by 2–6 per scm, which could affect CGDs FY26E EBITDA by 43–63% in the absence of price hikes,” said the brokerage firm.

Impact on CGD Companies

Indraprastha Gas (IGL): Due to IGL’s high share of priority sector volumes and relatively lower base margins than MGL, Nuvama forecasts its earnings shall be most vulnerable to APM de-allocation. It estimates an adverse gross margin impact of 2–9 per scm based on expected increase in gas costs depending upon source of replacement. This translates to EBITDA downside of 21–104% from earlier estimates prior to the twin one-time APM allocation reductions.

Mahanagar Gas (MGL): Nuvama estimates an adverse gross margin impact of 2–10 per scm based on likely rise in gas costs depending upon source of replacement. This translates into EBITDA downside of 16– 73% from earlier estimates prior to the twin one-time APM allocation reductions.

Gujarat Gas: The brokerage firm estimates an adverse gross margin impact of 1–4 per scm for Gujarat Gas based on likely increase in gas costs depending upon source of replacement. This translates to EBITDA downside of 17–68% from earlier estimates prior to the twin one-time APM allocation reductions.

Ratings Downgrades

Nuvama Equities downgraded Indraprastha Gas shares to ‘Reduce’ and cut the target price to 369 per share from 513 earlier. IT has downgraded Mahanagar Gas shares to ‘Reduce’ and lowered the target price to 1,164 from 1,978 earlier.

The brokerage firm downgraded Gujarat Gas shares to ‘Hold’ and cut the target price to 509 per share from 666 earlier.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

First Published:18 Nov 2024, 09:54 AM IST
    Popular in Markets

