Mahanagar Gas Ltd Q1 consolidated net profit rises 10% to ₹318 crore: Stock price rises 3%

Q1 Results: Mahanagar Gas reported a consolidated net profit of ₹317.89 attributed to the owners of the company, marking a 10% increase compared to ₹288.78 crore in the year-ago quarter . Stock price gained 3%

Mahanagar Gas Q1 Results During the quarter ending June 2025, Mahanagar Gas reported a 10% rise in consolidated net profit to ₹317.89 crore compared to ₹288.78 crore in the year-ago quarter. On a sequential basis, the net profit marked a sharper 30.04% increase compared to the ₹243.95 crore net profit reported during the March 2025 quarter.

The consolidated revenue from operations reported by Mahanagar Gas stood at ₹2,282.07 crore, marking a 24.6% rise compared to ₹1,832.15 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Mahanagar Gas Volume performance The Total sales volumes reported by Mahanagar Gas during the April-June 2025 quarter were 384.86 million standard cubic meters of gas, which grew 9.61% compared to ₹351.13 million SCM of gas during the year ago quarter