Mahanagar Gas Ltd Q1 consolidated net profit rises 10% to ₹318 crore: Stock price rises 3%

Q1 Results: Mahanagar Gas reported a consolidated net profit of 317.89 attributed to the owners of the company, marking a 10% increase compared to 288.78 crore in the year-ago quarter. Stock price gained 3%

Ujjval Jauhari
Published22 Jul 2025, 02:06 PM IST
Mahanagar Gas Q1 Results

During the quarter ending June 2025, Mahanagar Gas reported a 10% rise in consolidated net profit to 317.89 crore compared to 288.78 crore in the year-ago quarter. On a sequential basis, the net profit marked a sharper 30.04% increase compared to the 243.95 crore net profit reported during the March 2025 quarter.

The consolidated revenue from operations reported by Mahanagar Gas stood at 2,282.07 crore, marking a 24.6% rise compared to 1,832.15 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Mahanagar Gas  Volume performance

The Total sales volumes reported by Mahanagar Gas during the April-June 2025 quarter were 384.86 million standard cubic meters of gas, which grew 9.61% compared to 351.13 million SCM of gas during the year ago quarter 

More to come …..

 
