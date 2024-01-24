Mahanagar Gas Q3 Results: Should you Buy, Sell or Hold the stock post earnings performance
Mahanagar Gas Q3 Results: The net profit for Mahangar Gas at Rs317.18 crore well from around ₹172 crroe in the year ago quarter. The beat was led by better than expected Q3 Margins helped by lower feedstock costs
Mahanagar Gas share price saw gains of more than 2% in morning trades on Monday after the Q3 performance reported by the company on Tuesday. The results came better than expectations led by beat on the margins front.
