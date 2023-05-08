Mahanagar Gas Q4 Results: Net profit rises 204% to ₹268 crore, dividend declared1 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 07:27 PM IST
For the quarter ended March, the leading natural gas distributer posted a total revenue of ₹1,610.5 crore, down 3.64 per cent from ₹1,671.39 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY22.
Mahanagar Gas's Q4FY23 net profit jumped 204 per cent to ₹268 crore compared to the corresponding quarter last year. For the quarter ended March, the leading natural gas distributer posted a total revenue of ₹1,610.5 crore, down 3.64 per cent from ₹1,671.39 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY22.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×