Mahanagar Gas share price rises 5% following CNG, PNG price hikes in Mumbai

  • Stock Market Today: Mahanagar Gas share price rose 5% on in the opening trades on Tuesday following news of price hikes being taken by it in Mumbai for Compressed Natural Gas and Piped Natural Gas.

Ujjval Jauhari
First Published9 Jul 2024, 09:32 AM IST
Mahanagar Gas Ltd share price rises 5% on price hikes in Mumbai
Mahanagar Gas Ltd share price rises 5% on price hikes in Mumbai

Stock Market Today: Mahanagar Gas share price gained more than 5% in the opening trades on Tuesday following news of price hikes being taken by it in Mumbai for Compressed Natural Gas and Piped Natural Gas. 

Mahanagar Gas share prices that opened at 1,752.20, higher than the previous closing price of 1669 went on to rise to 1762.25, marking gains of more than 5%. 

The distributor of natural gas Mahanagar Gas has increased the prices of CNG by 1.50 kg, making the total cost, including taxes, to 75 kg. With taxes included, the price of their domestic PNG increased by 1 to 48 per standard cubic meter (SCM). Both rates are in force as of midnight on July 9th, suggested news reports

The scope for taking price hikes remained feasible for Mahangar Gas looking at the arbitrage that existed between gas CNG prices and petrol and Diesel prices in Mumbai

Also Read- Mahanagar Gas increases CNG and domestic PNG prices in Mumbai, Report: Check latest rates IGL and Gujarat Gas

The scope for taking price hikes remained feasible for Mahanagar Gas looking at the arbitrage that existed between CNG prices and petrol and Diesel prices in Mumbai.

As per analysts at Antique Sstock Broking, despite the cut in petrol and diesel prices in Mumbai, arbitrage versus CNG still remains the highest compared to Ahmedabad and Delhi. CNG prices in Mumbai were 29% and 18% cheaper versus petrol and Diesel . In, Delhi CBG is 21% and 14% cheaper than petrol and Diesel wile in Ahmedabad 22% and 18% cheaper respectively.

With the price hikes the profitability of Mahanagar Gas thereby is set to rise while CNG still remains adequately cheaper over Petrol and Diesel thereby making keeping demand outlook firm for cheaper and cleaner fuel.

The City Gas distribution companies as  Indraprastha Gas Ltd, Mahanagar Gas and Gujarat Gas share prices have been rising of late and are up more than 10% in one month on softening gas prices

(More to come) 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:9 Jul 2024, 09:32 AM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsMahanagar Gas share price rises 5% following CNG, PNG price hikes in Mumbai

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation

171.50
10:09 AM | 9 JUL 2024
1.35 (0.79%)

Bharat Electronics

332.45
10:09 AM | 9 JUL 2024
-1.7 (-0.51%)

GAIL India

230.10
10:09 AM | 9 JUL 2024
-0.4 (-0.17%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

295.55
10:09 AM | 9 JUL 2024
-3.7 (-1.24%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

KRBL

333.90
09:58 AM | 9 JUL 2024
25.1 (8.13%)

Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals

235.80
09:58 AM | 9 JUL 2024
16.95 (7.75%)

CESC

185.10
09:58 AM | 9 JUL 2024
13.05 (7.59%)

Chennai Petroleum Corporation

1,041.40
09:58 AM | 9 JUL 2024
71.65 (7.39%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,983.00-110.00
    Chennai
    74,128.00-691.00
    Delhi
    74,346.00-473.00
    Kolkata
    75,074.00400.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue