Mahanagar Gas shares up 8% as Jefferies upgrades rating to 'buy'; sees solid margin visibility, growth volume in 2HFY24
Jefferies upgrades Mahanagar Gas stock to 'buy' with a 31% increase in price target, citing increased earnings visibility and a favourable risk-reward profile.
Mahanagar Gas stock news: Mahanagar Gas share price surged over 8% on Tuesday's trading session after global brokerage Jefferies upgraded Mahanagar Gas stock with 'buy' rating from 'hold'. Jefferies forecasts a 31% increase from the Mahanagar Gas stock's closing price of ₹1,010.35 on September 28. Jefferies has also revised Mahanagar Gas share price target to ₹1,320 from ₹1,100, up 20%.
