Mahanagar Gas stock slumps 16% from recent high; is it a good time to buy?
Nuvama Institutional Equities retained its 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of ₹1,601 apiece, which signals an upside of 20.5% from the stock's latest closing price. The company is debt-free, with high cash reserves of ₹2 billion plus and a dividend yield of 3%.
Shares of Mahanagar Gas (MGL) slumped 15% in the previous trading session to ₹1,329 apiece, and they are down 16% from a record high of ₹1,580 apiece. This sudden downturn occurred after the company reduced CNG prices to pass on benefits to end consumers. Investors anticipate that this move will likely impact the company's margins in the future.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started