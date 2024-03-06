Mahanagar Gas stock tumbles 16% to hit 6-week low after Citi cuts target price

Shares of Mahanagar Gas , the leading city gas distributor in Mumbai and surrounding areas, tumbled 16.2% to ₹1,305 apiece in today's intraday trade, reaching a 6-week low. This sharp decline was triggered by a rating downgrade from 'Buy' to 'Sell' by the global brokerage firm Citi.

The brokerage also lowered the target price from ₹1,480 to ₹1,405 apiece, citing concerns about the drop in margins. This adjustment followed remarks made by Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri during an industry meeting.

Puri noted that the government's efforts towards natural gas reforms haven't effectively reached end customers, as indicated by the robust financial performance of city gas distributors.

The government will consider measures to ensure that the full benefits of the gas reforms are passed on to the end-consumers, said the Minister.

In recent years, India has made significant strides towards promoting green mobility, with the government actively managing CNG prices as part of this initiative. However, if further measures are implemented to keep CNG prices low, it could potentially impact the margins of Mahanagar Gas.

On the other hand, the company on Tuesday cut the price of compressed natural gas. The company said the prices are being reduced from midnight on March 5 due to a dip in gas input costs.

The CNG price now offers savings of 53% compared to petrol and 22% compared to diesel at current price levels in the financial capital, according to the company.

The reduction in CNG price would help to increase the consumption of natural gas in the transportation segment, which is a step towards making India cleaner and greener, it added.

Green mobility push

The government has set an objective to invest $67 billion in the natural gas sector in the next six years in order to provide natural gas to the end consumer at a stable price.

Over the last few years, the government has been providing support through policy and a regulatory framework for the promotion of natural gas in the country. The government expects that these measures will lead to a three-fold increase in natural gas consumption, i.e., from 185 MMSCMD to 500 MMSCMD by 2030, and also help in promoting ancillary industries dependent on natural gas.

The government has delinked Indian gas prices from four international hubs based in US, Canada, UK, and Russia and aligned them to the Indian crude basket.

On Tuesday, Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri inaugurated 201 CNG stations across 17 states and India's first small-scale LNG unit at Vijaipur in Madhya Pradesh in a move to increase gas usage in the economy.

The 201 compressed natural gas (CNG) stations dedicated to the nation have been set up by 15 city gas distribution (CGD) entities of the GAIL group in 52 geographical areas (GAs) across 17 states. In contrast, India's first small-scale LNG unit has been set up by GAIL at its Vijaipur LPG plant, an official statement said.

Out of these 15 CGD entities, 53 stations belong to GAIL, 50 to Indraprastha Gas Ltd, and 20 to Mahanagar Gas, PTI reported.

