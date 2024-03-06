Mahanagar Gas stock tumbles 16% to hit 6-week low after Citi cuts target price
Global brokerage firm Citi downgraded the rating on Mahanagar Gas from 'buy' to 'sell' and also cut the target price from ₹1,480 to ₹1,405 apiece, citing concerns about the drop in margins.
Shares of Mahanagar Gas, the leading city gas distributor in Mumbai and surrounding areas, tumbled 16.2% to ₹1,305 apiece in today's intraday trade, reaching a 6-week low. This sharp decline was triggered by a rating downgrade from 'Buy' to 'Sell' by the global brokerage firm Citi.
