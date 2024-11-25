Markets
A bounce is building in the market, but will it last?
Ram Sahgal 4 min read 25 Nov 2024, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
- The MSCI index rebalancing taking effect on Monday is expected to attract FII flows. However, the rally could prompt investors singed by the recent correction to cut losses, potentially limiting the life of the rebound.
Mumbai: Stock market engines that roared back on Friday may gather more steam this week, after the Bharatiya Janata Party-led alliance scored a runaway victory in the Maharashtra assembly elections.
