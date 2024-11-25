The recent fall was led by net foreign investor selling of ₹1.2 trillion worth of shares since October. While domestic institutions led by mutual funds pumped in a net ₹1.45 trillion to counter them, their purchases failed to absorb the flood of shares from companies going public, as well as private equity funds selling shares. For instance, two large IPOs alone--Hyundai Motor India Ltd and Swiggy Ltd--totalled supply of ₹39,198 crore worth of shares over this period, neutralizing the effect of domestic institutional buying.