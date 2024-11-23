Maharashtra Election Result: RVNL, IRFC, LT to SBI — experts recommend these 10 stocks to buy on Monday. Here’s why

  • Maharashtra Election Result: Experts have recommended these 10 stocks to buy — RVNL, IRFC, Railtel, IRCON, SBI, Canara Bank, J&K Bank, ICICI Bank, and HDFC Bank

Asit Manohar
Updated23 Nov 2024, 01:16 PM IST
Maharashtra Election Result: Experts say the Maharashtra Election Results are expected to fuel demand in infrastructure, railway, and banking stocks as investors may change their stance from defensive to aggressive.
Maharashtra Election Result: Experts say the Maharashtra Election Results are expected to fuel demand in infrastructure, railway, and banking stocks as investors may change their stance from defensive to aggressive.

Maharashtra Election Result: As the BJP-led NDA is all set to form the next government in the State of Maharashtra, stock market experts are busy guessing the possible changes in investors' investment strategy. They said the NDA government's possible landslide victory is expected to evaporate the confusion among the bulls that had erupted after the Lok Sabha election results. They noted that Maharashtra Election Results are expected to fuel demand in infrastructure, railway and banking stocks as investors may change their stance from defence to aggressive. They advised investors to look at the abovementioned segments from a medium to long-term perspective.

Maharashtra Election Result: Impact on Indian stock market

"After the Lok Sabha Election Results, Indian stock market investors went defensive and started looking at FMCG and pharma stocks. However, after the Maharashtra Assembly Election Result, they may start looking at railway, infra and banking stocks, changing their investment strategy from defensive to aggressive," said Mahesh M Ojha, AVP — Research at Hensex Securities.

On how this change in stock market strategy would impact railway, infra and banking stocks, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities, said, “As the Maharashtra Election Results has established that momentum is still with the incumbent government (both at New Delhi and at Maharashtra). So, investors are expected to look at the rail and infra segment as the Government of India (GoI) and Maharashtra State Government have showcased a special focus on the infrastructure segment. As infra sector companies would go for credit lines from the banks, banking stocks may also see some buying interest when the market opens on Monday.”

Stocks to buy on Monday — Nov 25

Asked about shares to buy on Monday after the Maharashtra Election Result, Mahesh M Ojha of Hensex Securities said, "In the railway segment, one can look at RVNL, IRFC, Railtel, and IRCON International. In the infrastructure segment, Larsen & Turbo (LT) can be a good bet for the medium to long term. Likewise, medium- to long-term investors may look at SBI, Canara Bank, and Jammu & Kashmir Bank shares in the banking space. One can look at ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank shares if they look at the private bank share."

In short, after the Maharashtra Election Results, experts have recommended buying these ten stocks: RVNL, IRFC, Railtel, IRCON International, SBI, Canara Bank, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Nov 2024, 01:16 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsMaharashtra Election Result: RVNL, IRFC, LT to SBI — experts recommend these 10 stocks to buy on Monday. Here’s why

Most Active Stocks

Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

335.10
03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
9.3 (2.85%)

Adani Power share price

460.75
03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
-15.4 (-3.23%)

Tata Steel share price

142.80
03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
2.55 (1.82%)

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

1,137.50
03:49 PM | 22 NOV 2024
22.8 (2.05%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
More from 52 Week High

Adani Green Energy share price

1,052.40
03:55 PM | 22 NOV 2024
-94 (-8.2%)

Adani Energy Solutions share price

649.40
03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
-48.3 (-6.92%)

Honasa Consumer share price

224.30
03:48 PM | 22 NOV 2024
-13.1 (-5.52%)

Network 18 Media & Investments share price

79.63
03:45 PM | 22 NOV 2024
-4.53 (-5.38%)
More from Top Losers

Fine Organic Industries share price

5,106.00
03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
414.9 (8.84%)

Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals share price

157.55
03:43 PM | 22 NOV 2024
12.5 (8.62%)

Easy Trip Planners share price

32.01
03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
2.53 (8.58%)

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com share price

204.40
03:42 PM | 22 NOV 2024
14 (7.35%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    78,845.00870.00
    Chennai
    78,851.00870.00
    Delhi
    79,003.00870.00
    Kolkata
    78,855.00870.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    101.03/L0.23
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.