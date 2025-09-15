1600% payout! Maharashtra Scooters share price jumps 3% as firm announces ₹160 dividend. Check record date

Maharashtra Scooters share price rose almost 3 per cent in intra-day deals on Monday, September 15, after the firm announced a ₹160 apiece interim dividend.

The board of directors announced an interim dividend of ₹160 per equity share (1600%). The record date to determine shareholders eligible for the dividend has been fixed as Monday, September 22, 2025. The dividend amount will be credited or dispatched to eligible shareholders on or around Monday, October 13, 2025, the company said.

"An Interim Dividend of ₹160 (1600%) per equity share of face value of ₹10, for the financial year ending 31 March 2026, has been declared. Further, pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the record date for the purpose of determining the members eligible to receive the Interim Dividend has been fixed as Monday, 22 September 2025. The aforesaid Interim Dividend shall be credited/dispatched on or around Monday, 13 October 2025, to the eligible shareholders as on the said Record Date," the firm said in an exchange filing.

Prior to this, Maharashtra Scooters had announced a dividend of ₹60 apiece, representing a final dividend of ₹30 and a special dividend of ₹30. The record date for both these dividends was June 27, 2025.

According to Trendlyne data, in the past 12 months, Maharashtra Scooters has announced equity dividend amounting to ₹170 per share.

Appointment of New Company Secretary Moreover, the board, based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, has appointed Shri Saurabh Erande as the Company Secretary with effect from October 1, 2025.

Saurabh Erande is a seasoned Company Secretary with over 16 years of corporate experience. He has worked extensively in the areas of corporate governance, regulatory compliance management, and compliance audits. Erande has led initiatives for process improvements and strengthening compliance structures and has handled assignments related to pre-due diligence and post-merger & acquisition (M&A) integration.

Maharashtra Scooters Q1 Results Maharashtra Scooters posted a sharp turnaround in its financial performance for the first quarter of FY26, reporting a 328.09 per cent surge in standalone net profit to ₹35.36 crore, compared with the same quarter last year.

The company’s total income jumped 241.54 per cent year-on-year to ₹29.27 crore. Pre-tax profit stood at ₹28.18 crore in Q1 FY26, marking a significant improvement from a pre-tax loss of ₹11.77 crore reported in Q1 FY25.

Maharashtra Scooters operates as a manufacturing and unregistered core investment company. It is primarily engaged in producing dies, jigs, fixtures, and die-casting components for the automobile industry, among other businesses.

Maharashtra Scooters' Stock Performance Maharashtra Scooters' stock rose as much as 2.7 per cent to its day's high of ₹18,512. It has gained 71 per cent in the last 1 year and 99 per cent in the last 6 months.

Meanwhile, in he last five years, the stock has given multibagger returns, surging 511 per cent.