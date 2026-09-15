Maharashtra Scooters ₹160 Dividend: Bajaj Holdings’ arm declares mega payout! Check record date, other details

Maharashtra Scooters Limited declared a final dividend of 160 per equity share for FY 2026-27, with a record date set for September 21. The stock was trading lower after the announcement, and eligible shareholders will receive the payout by October 13.

Sharmila Bhadoria
Updated15 Sep 2026, 03:17 PM IST
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Maharashtra Scooters Limited declared a final dividend of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>160 per equity share for FY 2026-27 ( AI image for representational purpose)
Maharashtra Scooters Limited declared a final dividend of ₹160 per equity share for FY 2026-27 ( AI image for representational purpose)

Dividend alert: Maharashtra Scooters Limited announced a final dividend of 160 per equity share for financial year 2026-27. The Bajaj Holding’s auto ancillary arm has also fixed the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the mega payout. The company scrip was trading lower after the dividend announcement.

Maharashtra Scooters dividend

The company’s board of directors, on Tuesday, September 15, had approved a 1600% interim dividend for FY27 for per equity share with a face value of 10 each. “An Interim Dividend of Rs. 160/- per equity share (1600%) of face value of Rs.10/- each for the financial year ending 31 March 2027 has been declared by the Board at its meeting held today i.e. 15 September 2026,” stated the company in its BSE filing released on Tuesday.

Maharashtra Scooters dividend record date, payment timeline

The company’s board of directors has fixed Monday, September 21, as the record date to determine the eligibility of investors for the payout. Investors must own the stock before the record date to become eligible for the corporate action.

As per the BSE filing, Maharashtra Scooters is likely to transfer the announced dividend among eligible shareholders on or before Tuesday, October 13.

Maharashtra Scooters share price trend

The auto ancillary stock was trading 1.73% lower at 12,778 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of 14,603.42 crore at 2:56 pm on Tuesday. The stock had touched an intraday high of 13,073.65 per share and an intraday low of 12,725.80 per share. Its return on equity (ROE) stood at 1.01%.

Maharashtra Scooters stock history

Maharashtra Scooters stock touched 52-week high of 18,526 per share on September 15, 2025. The stock dipped to its 52-week low mark of 10,921 per share on April 2, 2026. Its share price value has declined 6.89% in one week and around 10.2% in 2026 so far.

The company had reported a net revenue of 5.41 crore in the June quarter of financial year 2026-27, against a net profit of 6.03 crore in the March quarter of FY26. Its net profit stood at 3.32 crore against 4 crore reported in the March quarter of FY26.

DividendMaharashtra Scooters
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