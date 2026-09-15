Maharashtra Scooters ₹160 Dividend: Bajaj Holdings’ arm declares mega payout! Check record date, other details

Dividend alert: Maharashtra Scooters Limited announced a final dividend of ₹160 per equity share for financial year 2026-27. The Bajaj Holding’s auto ancillary arm has also fixed the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the mega payout. The company scrip was trading lower after the dividend announcement.

Advertisement

Maharashtra Scooters dividend The company’s board of directors, on Tuesday, September 15, had approved a 1600% interim dividend for FY27 for per equity share with a face value of ₹10 each. “An Interim Dividend of Rs. 160/- per equity share (1600%) of face value of Rs.10/- each for the financial year ending 31 March 2027 has been declared by the Board at its meeting held today i.e. 15 September 2026,” stated the company in its BSE filing released on Tuesday.

Maharashtra Scooters dividend record date, payment timeline The company’s board of directors has fixed Monday, September 21, as the record date to determine the eligibility of investors for the payout. Investors must own the stock before the record date to become eligible for the corporate action.

Advertisement

As per the BSE filing, Maharashtra Scooters is likely to transfer the announced dividend among eligible shareholders on or before Tuesday, October 13.

Maharashtra Scooters share price trend The auto ancillary stock was trading 1.73% lower at ₹12,778 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹14,603.42 crore at 2:56 pm on Tuesday. The stock had touched an intraday high of ₹13,073.65 per share and an intraday low of ₹12,725.80 per share. Its return on equity (ROE) stood at 1.01%.

Maharashtra Scooters stock history Maharashtra Scooters stock touched 52-week high of ₹18,526 per share on September 15, 2025. The stock dipped to its 52-week low mark of ₹10,921 per share on April 2, 2026. Its share price value has declined 6.89% in one week and around 10.2% in 2026 so far.

Advertisement

The company had reported a net revenue of ₹5.41 crore in the June quarter of financial year 2026-27, against a net profit of ₹6.03 crore in the March quarter of FY26. Its net profit stood at ₹3.32 crore against ₹4 crore reported in the March quarter of FY26.