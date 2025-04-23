Maharashtra Scooters share price jumps as Bajaj Group company declares dividend of ₹60; fixes record date

  • Maharashtra Scooters board recommended a final dividend of 30 per share (300%) of face value of 10 and a special dividend of 30 per share (300%) of face value of 10 on equity shares for the financial year ended 31 March 2025.

Ankit Gohel
Published23 Apr 2025, 11:47 AM IST
Maharashtra Scooters dividend record date for the purpose of determining the members eligible to receive the dividend has been fixed as June 27, 2025.
Maharashtra Scooters dividend record date for the purpose of determining the members eligible to receive the dividend has been fixed as June 27, 2025.(Image: Pixabay)

Maharashtra Scooters share price jumped nearly 3% on Wednesday after the company reported its Q4 results and declared a hefty dividend to its shareholders. Maharashtra Scooters shares gained as much as 2.89% to 11,766.00 apiece on the BSE.

Bajaj Group company, Maharashtra Scooters reported a net profit of 51.63 crore for the fourth quarter of FY25, registering a multifold growth from 10 lakh in the year-ago period, led by exceptional gains.

The company posted an exceptional gain of 57.68 crore for the quarter ended March 2025.

The company’s total revenue from operations in Q4FY25 increased 28.4% to 6.65 crore from 5.18 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

Maharashtra Scooters Dividend

Maharashtra Scooters board announced a final dividend of 60 per share to its shareholders for FY25.

The board of directors of Maharashtra Scooters recommended a final dividend of 30 per share (300%) of face value of 10 and a special dividend of 30 per share (300%) of face value of 10 on equity shares for the financial year ended 31 March 2025.

The total dividend amount of 60 per share aggregates to 600% of the face value of 10 each.

Maharashtra Scooters Dividend Record Date

Maharashtra Scooters dividend record date for the purpose of determining the members eligible to receive the dividend has been fixed as June 27, 2025.

The said dividend, if declared by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, will be credited or dispatched on or around 27 July 2025 and or 28 July 2025, the company said.

The Annual General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 23 July 2025.

At 11:45 AM, Maharashtra Scooters shares were trading 1.15% higher at 11,566.50 apiece on the BSE.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

First Published:23 Apr 2025, 11:47 AM IST
