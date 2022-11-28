Metal stock trades ex-bonus issue. Brokerage has 'Buy' tag

“Maharashtra Seamless (MHS) derives majority of its profits from its seamless division, whose outlook remains strong, considering current energy prices and high rig counts across the globe, we believe volumes to remain elevated for MHS, driving higher profitability aided by USTPL ramp up and new valued added products inclusions. Despite capex plans, we continue to expect MHS to maintain net cash status," the brokerage had said in a note in October on company's Q2 results.