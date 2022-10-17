A housing finance company and a steel pipe maker to decide on bonus share issues today2 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2022, 10:46 AM IST
- Bonus shares are fully paid additional shares issued by a company to its existing shareholders.
The boards of Maharashtra Seamless and Star Housing Finance Ltd will meet today to decide on bonus issue of equity shares and share split. Shares of Maharashtra Seamless were trading 0.76% lower at ₹863.50 today. But on a year to date basis, the stock is up nearly 70%. The company had announced a dividend of ₹5 in September this year. Star Housing Finance shares were today up 0.4% at ₹200.