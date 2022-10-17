In a statement, the housing finance company had said: “Star Housing Finance Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/10/2022 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September, 2022. 2. Proposal for issue of fully-paid Bonus Equity Shares to the Shareholders of the Company and/or 3. Proposal for Sub-division of Equity Shares of the Company"