Markets
Is this Indian stock’s 40% drop a golden opportunity?
Equitymaster 5 min read 05 Nov 2024, 12:17 PM IST
SummaryCan Maharashtra Seamless sustain growth amid market challenges? Will policy support and expansion plans drive the stock's rebound?
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Once a frontrunner in India’s industrial manufacturing space, this prominent seamless pipes manufacturer has seen its stock plummet over 40% from its peak, as recent challenges strain its market position.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less