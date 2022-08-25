Maharatna company GAIL fixes record date for 1:2 bonus shares2 min read . Updated: 25 Aug 2022, 10:14 PM IST
- With a market capitalization of ₹58,145.80 Crore, GAIL (India) Ltd. is a large cap company that operates in the energy industry.
With a market capitalization of ₹58,145.80 Crore, GAIL (India) Ltd. is a large cap company that operates in the energy industry. With a Maharatna status, GAIL (India) Limited is the largest natural gas firm in India. It has a variety of operations in trading, transmission, LPG production and transmission, LNG re-gasification, petrochemicals, city gas, E&P, and other areas of natural gas value chain. The Board of Directors of the company today has announced the record date for determining the eligibility of the shareholders for bonus share issue in 1:2 ratio.