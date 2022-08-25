With a market capitalization of ₹58,145.80 Crore, GAIL (India) Ltd. is a large cap company that operates in the energy industry. With a Maharatna status, GAIL (India) Limited is the largest natural gas firm in India. It has a variety of operations in trading, transmission, LPG production and transmission, LNG re-gasification, petrochemicals, city gas, E&P, and other areas of natural gas value chain. The Board of Directors of the company today has announced the record date for determining the eligibility of the shareholders for bonus share issue in 1:2 ratio.

The Board of Directors has said today in a regulatory filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, this is to inform that the Company has fixed Wednesday, 7th September, 2022 as the Record Date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for issuance of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:2 i.e. one new bonus equity share of Rs. 10/- each for every two existing equity share of Rs. 10/- each held subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing 38th Annual General Meeting of the company to be held on 26th August, 2022."

The shares of GAIL (India) Limited closed today at ₹132.75 apiece, up by 0.49% from the previous close of ₹132.10 per share. As many as 9,196,890 shares traded today, which is lower than the 20-Day average trade volume of 15,023,543 shares. The stock price jumped from Rs. 12.19 on July 6th, 2001 to the level it is at now, representing a multibagger return and an all-time high of 989.01%. The stock has dropped 7.85% during the past five years while the Sensex has gained 84.29% during the same period. In the last 1 year, the stock has fallen 6.94% whereas Sensex gained 5.05% during the same period. On a YTD basis, the stock has gained 0.99% so far in 2022 compared to the fall of 0.69% of the benchmark BSE Sensex during the same period. At the current market price of ₹132.75 per share, the stock is trading higher than the 5 days EMA but lower than the 10 days, 20 days, 50 days, 100 days and 200 days Exponential Moving Average (EMA).