Maharatna company GAIL fixes record date for 1:2 bonus shares

The shares of GAIL (India) Limited closed today at ₹132.75 apiece, up by 0.49% from the previous close of ₹132.10 per share. As many as 9,196,890 shares traded today, which is lower than the 20-Day average trade volume of 15,023,543 shares. The stock price jumped from Rs. 12.19 on July 6th, 2001 to the level it is at now, representing a multibagger return and an all-time high of 989.01%. The stock has dropped 7.85% during the past five years while the Sensex has gained 84.29% during the same period. In the last 1 year, the stock has fallen 6.94% whereas Sensex gained 5.05% during the same period. On a YTD basis, the stock has gained 0.99% so far in 2022 compared to the fall of 0.69% of the benchmark BSE Sensex during the same period. At the current market price of ₹132.75 per share, the stock is trading higher than the 5 days EMA but lower than the 10 days, 20 days, 50 days, 100 days and 200 days Exponential Moving Average (EMA).

