Maharatna company SAIL declares interim dividend, check record date2 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 04:49 PM IST
- One of India's largest steel producers and a Maharatna of the Central Public Sector Companies is Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL).
One of India's largest steel producers and a Maharatna of the Central Public Sector Company is Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL). This large-cap company on Friday recorded a market cap of ₹36,617 Cr and ended on a green note by 4% after the Board of SAIL declared interim dividend for the eligible shareholders.
