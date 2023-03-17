Maharatna company SAIL declares interim dividend, check record date

Steel Authority of India has announced an equity dividend of 87.50% at a face value of ₹10, or ₹8.75 per share, for the fiscal year that ended in March 2022. This generates a dividend yield of 9.85% at the current share price of ₹88.75. According to Trendlyne statistics, Steel Authority of India (SAIL) Ltd. has declared 28 dividends since January 31, 2005, and over the last 12 months, an equity dividend of Rs. 4.75 per share has been granted which takes the dividend yield to 5.36% at the current share price of ₹88.75.

