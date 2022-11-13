Maharatna company to pay 15 apiece dividend soon, analysts see new high

The research analysts of the broking firm Axis Securities said “A milder-than-usual start to winter in Europe and continued build-up in inventories has led to a correction in International coal prices from the peak in Sep’22 (still at an elevated level on a YoY basis). As per the latest data from the ministry of coal, the e-auction premium in Sep’22 continued to stay robust and stood at 276% over notified prices. As stated in the Q1FY23 concall, the management expects the e-auction prices to remain at elevated levels for the rest of FY23 at over ₹4,000/tonne. The e-auction volumes are expected to increase from Q3FY23 onwards. Strong eauction prices and expected recovery in e-auction volumes will continue to drive profitability for CIL. The 700MT production target now looks achievable as YTD Oct’22 production stands at 351.9 MT (midway of the FY23 target of 700MT, up 17.5% YoY). For FY24, the government mandate is 840MT and we model in lower volumes as of now in our forecast of 750MT. While the volume growth YoY will be the driver for profitability in the long term, in light of the volatility in the international coal prices, progress on wage negotiations as we move ahead, and the recent run in the share price, we reduce our target multiple to 4.0x from 4.3x earlier. We maintain our BUY rating on Coal India and value the company by assigning a 1-year forward EV/EBITDA multiple of 4.0x on Dec’24E Adj EBITDA (rollover from FY24E). We arrive at our target price of ₹275/share (from ₹262/share), implying an upside of 10.3% from the CMP."

