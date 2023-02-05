Maharatna CPSE Power Grid turning ex-dividend soon: Buy post Q3 results?

The research analysts of the broking firm BOB Capital Markets said “PWGR’s Q3 results were in line with our estimates. However, given an expected decline in JV earnings due to higher interest cost, we cut our FY23 EPS estimate by 12% while marginally adjusting FY24/FY25 forecasts. We remain cautious on scale-up of PWGR’s transmission network given the decreasing opportunities and intense bidding competition, but upgrade our rating on the company from HOLD to BUY as the risk-reward has turned favourable post the 5% stock correction over the past one week. Our DCF-based TP remains unchanged at ₹251 (implied FY25E P/B of 1.7x)."