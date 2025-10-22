Maharatna oil PSU BPCL to announce interim dividend, Q2 results 2025 on this date in October. Details here

Q2 Results Update: Maharatna oil PSU Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) on Wednesday, 22 October 2025, disclosed that the board of directors has finalised the date to hold its quarterly results for the July to September quarter of the financial year 2025-26 on Friday, 31 October 2025.

The company is set to announce its second-quarter results for the 2025-26 fiscal year on the same day. The board of directors will also consider the declaration of an interim dividend at its 31 October 2025 meeting.

“This is to inform you that meeting of the Board of Directors of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited will be held on Friday, 31st October 2025, inter-alia, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2025 and consider declaration of an interim dividend for the financial year 2025-26,” the company informed the stock exchange through its filing.

According to the filing data, the trading window for the key stakeholders will remain closed till 2 November 2025, 48 hours after the results are announced.

BPCL Q1 Results Mint reported earlier that BPCL, in its April-June quarter results for the financial year 2025-26, recorded a 140.67% jump in its consolidated net profits to ₹6,839.02 crore, compared to ₹2,841.55 crore in the same period a year ago.

The Maharatna oil PSUs' revenue from core operations witnessed a 1% year-on-year (YoY) growth to ₹1,29,614.69 crore in the first quarter of the fiscal year, compared to ₹1,28,106.39 crore in the same period a year ago.

The State-run oil company's operating margin also witnessed a rise to 6.32% in the April-June quarter, compared to 2.68% in the same quarter of the previous financial year. The operating profit margin for BPCL was at 4.09% as of the financial year ended 2024-25.

BPCL Share Price Trend BPCL share price closed 0.41% higher at ₹339.05 after Tuesday's Muhurat Trading session, compared to the previous market close at ₹337.65. The company announced its second-quarter results date on 22 October 2025.

The Maharatna PSU shares have given stock market investors more than 92.91% returns on their investment in the last five years and over 5% in the last one year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the company's shares have risen 14.83% in 2025 and are up 4.21% in the last one-month period. BPCL shares are trading 1.15% higher in the last five market sessions on the Indian stock market.

BPCL shares hit their 52-week high level at ₹358.80 on 8 July 2025, while the 52-week low level was at ₹234.15 on 3 March 2025, according to the BSE website. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at more than ₹1.47 trillion as of the stock market close on Tuesday, 22 October 2025.

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.