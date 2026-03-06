Subscribe

Maharatna oil PSU IOC declares ₹2 per share dividend. Record date, income tax compliance, other details

Maharatna oil PSU Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) on Friday, March 6, announced a second interim dividend of 2 per share of the face value of 10 each.

Saloni Goel
Published6 Mar 2026, 03:37 PM IST
IOC Board at its meeting held on March 6, 2026, has declared the 2nd Interim dividend of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2/- per share.
“The Board of Directors at its meeting held on March 6, 2026, has declared a 2nd Interim dividend of 2/- per share for the financial year 2025-26,” the oil marketing company said in an exchange filing.

For the purpose of determining the shareholders eligible to receive the said dividend, IOC has fixed Thursday, March 12, 2026, as the record date. Investors, therefore, need to purchase the PSU stock on or before March 11 to enjoy the dividend benefits given the T+1 settlement system followed by the Indian stock market. Those investors who will buy on the record date will miss out on the dividend.

