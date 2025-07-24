Maharatna PSU BHEL declares record date for final dividend. Details here

Maharatna PSU company Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL), on Thursday, announced a revised date for of the 61st Annual General Meeting of BHEL and the record date for final dividend for FY 2024-25.

According to the exchange filing, the company has rescheduled the 61st AGM date to Tuesday, August 19, 2025.

“ Further to our earlier communication dated 02.07.2025, it is informed that the ensuing 61st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company has been rescheduled for Tuesday, 19th August, 2025 at 10 A.M. IST through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio-Visual Means,” the company said in an exchange filing.

The company further informed that the record date for the determining shareholders eligibility for the payment of final dividend has also been rescheduled to August 1, 2025.

“ The Company has fixed Friday, 1st August, 2025 as the “Record Date” for the purpose of determining the eligibility of the members to receive final dividend of Rs. 0.50 per share (i.e. @ 25% on the paid up equity share capital) for the year 2024-25,” it added.

If approved by the members at the 61st AGM, the dividend will be distributed within 30 days from the date of its declaration, i.e., by or before September 17, 2025.

BHEL Q4 results FY25 highlights The company posted a consolidated net profit of ₹504.45 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, an increase from ₹489.62 crore recorded in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue grew to ₹9,142.64 crore compared to ₹8,416.84 crore year-on-year. For the entire fiscal year FY25, net profit more than doubled to ₹533.90 crore from ₹282.22 crore in FY24, while total income rose to ₹28,804.79 crore from ₹24,439.05 crore.

As of March 31, 2025, BHEL’s order book had reached ₹1,95,922 crore, with approximately 75 per cent coming from the power sector. A fresh order from Adani Power has now taken the total order book past the ₹2 lakh crore milestone. In FY25, the company reported its highest-ever annual order inflows of ₹92,534 crore, of which ₹81,349 crore came from the power segment.