Maharatna PSU Coal India board meeting on THIS date to consider Q1 results 2025

The board of directors of Coal India Ltd is scheduled to meet on Thursday, 31 July 2025 to consider and approve Q1 results 2025 (FY26), as per the company's announcement in an exchange filing.

“….Board of Directors of the company will be held on Thursday, the 31st July’ 2025 inter-alia, to consider, approve and take on record Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone & Consolidated) for the 1st quarter ended 30th June’2025 after the results are reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Board,” said the company in an exchange filing.

The state-owned firm recently reported an 8.5% decrease in coal production, which fell to 57.8 million tonnes (MT) in June, despite the government's goal to boost output and lessen reliance on imports. In the same month last year, Coal India Ltd (CIL) produced 63.1 MT, as noted in a regulatory filing.

For the first quarter of the current fiscal year, the PSU's coal production also declined to 183.3 MT, compared to 189.3 MT generated during the April-June period of the previous financial year.

However, the company did not provide any explanation for the drop in coal production.