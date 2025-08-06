Maharatna PSU Coal India declares record date for final dividend. Details here.

Maharatna PSU Coal India has announced the record date to determine the shareholder eligibility for the payment of the final dividend of ₹5.15 per share of the face value of ₹10 apiece.

According to the exchange filing dated August 4, the PSU company has set Thursday, August 21, as the record date to identify shareholders eligible to receive the said dividend.

“The dividend, if approved at the AGM, will be paid within 30 days of the approval. The company has fixed Thursday, August 21, as the “Record Date” for the purpose of determining the Members eligible to receive the Final Dividend for the Financial Year 2024-25,” the company said in the filing.

“The dividend, as declared by the Board, will be paid to shareholders holding equity shares of the company, either in electronic or in physical form as on Thursday, 21st Aug 2025, i.e, Record Date,” the company added.

On May 7, 2025, the Maharatna PSU company declared a final dividend alongside its January to March quarter results. It announced a final dividend of ₹5.15 per share on shares with a face value of ₹10 each.

“The board of directors in its meeting held on date had recommended payment of final dividend for the financial year 2024-25 @ ₹5.15 per share of the face value of ₹10 as recommended by the Audit Committee of CIL in its meeting held on date subject to the approval of the Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company,” said Coal India in the exchange filling.

Coal India Q1 Results 2025 State-owned miner Coal India reported a 20 per cent year-on-year drop in consolidated net profit, which stood at ₹8,734 crore for the first quarter for FY26. Revenue also declined by 4 per cent YoY to ₹35,842 crore during the same period.

Coal offtake for the quarter fell to 191.04 million tonnes, down from 198.92 million tonnes in Q1FY25. Similarly, production slipped to 183.32 million tonnes compared to 189.28 million tonnes a year earlier. Stripping activity, a crucial indicator in coal mining, decreased 5 per cent YoY to 507.72 million cubic metres.

The average realisation per tonne remained nearly unchanged at ₹1,673. However, reduced e-auction volumes and weaker price realisations impacted margins. E-auction volumes dropped by 1.87 million tonnes, and realisation per tonne fell by over ₹79.