Maharatna PSU company declares 30% dividend, record date falling next week

Post the Q2 results of Power Finance Corporation, the research analysts of the broking firm ICICI Securities said in a note that “Power Finance Corporation’s (PFC) Q2FY23 earnings surpassed I-Sec estimates buoyed by provisioning release of Rs16bn on stress resolution and dividend income of Rs5.11bn. With resolution of South East UP Transmission (Rs22.6bn) and Jhabua Power (Rs7.6bn), stage-3 assets were down 90bps QoQ to 4.75%. Two more projects namely Ind Barath Energy (Utkal) (Rs13.7bn) and LANCO Amarkantak (Rs23.7bn) are in advanced stages of resolution and will keep stress pool under check. Provisioning release of Rs16bn on stress resolution was utilised to raise coverage on stage-1/2 assets. Drawing down from sanction pipeline, disbursements gained traction. Incremental sanctions under various power schemes revive hope on growth gathering pace gradually. Hedging proportion was improved to 68% (vs 44% YoY) to minimise the impact of rupee depreciation and it booked forex translation loss of Rs6.5bn. It declared interim dividend of Rs3 per share (35% payout of consolidated PAT in H1FY23). Maintain BUY with an unchanged target price of Rs191 (0.8x FY24 P/ABV)."