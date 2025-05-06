Maharatna PSU GAIL India declares date to announce Q4 results 2025, final dividend for FY25

GAIL India Q4 Update: GAIL India announced on Tuesday, May 6, that the company will hold its board meeting to declare its January to March quarter results for the 2024-25 fiscal year. The Maharatna PSU will declare its fourth quarter results on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, according to an exchange filing.

According to the filing data, the board of directors will also consider recommending a final dividend issue for the fiscal year ending 2024-25, along with its fourth quarter results.

“It is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on Tuesday, 13th May, 2025 to inter-alia, consider the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and FY ended 31st March, 2025 and also to consider recommendation of Final Dividend, if any, for FY 2024-25,” said GAIL India in the BSE filing.

The upcoming final dividend issue will potentially be the second dividend in the financial year 2024-25. The PSU giant announced a dividend of ₹6.5 per share along with its October to December quarter results on February 7, 2025.

(This is a breaking story. The story will be updated soon)