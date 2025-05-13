Maharatna PSU GAIL India Q4 consolidated net profit at ₹2,505.61 crore rises 1% year on year: Declares Dividend

Maharatna PSU GAIL India Q4 Results

The consolidated revenue from Operation for GAIL India at ₹36,551.15 during the January to March 2025 quarter, while rose 11.3% compared to ₹32,833.24 in the January- March 2024 quarter, the consolidated net profit at ₹2,505.61 crore could grow only 1% year on year compared to ₹2,474.31 crore in the year ago quarter. The same was in the back of lower Gas prices