Maharatna PSU GAIL India Q4 consolidated net profit at ₹2,505.61 crore rises 1% year on year: Declares Dividend

Ujjval Jauhari
Published13 May 2025, 03:20 PM IST
The consolidated revenue from Operation for GAIL India at 36,551.15 during the January to March 2025 quarter, while rose 11.3% compared to 32,833.24 in the  January- March 2024 quarter, the consolidated net profit at 2,505.61 crore could grow only 1% year on year compared to 2,474.31 crore in the year ago quarter. The same was in the back of lower Gas prices 

The Natural Gas Marketing segment that contributed more than 80% to overall revenues during Q4FY25 however saw segmental Earnings before interest Tax or EBIT at 1,506.72 come slightly lower than 1,526.83 crore in the year ago quarter 

