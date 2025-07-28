Maharatna PSU Oil India declares board meeting date to announce Q1 results 2025. Details here

Maharatna PSU Oil India announced that the company's board of directors will hold its scheduled quarterly meeting on Tuesday, 12 August 2025, according to an exchange filing on Monday, 28 July 2025. The State-owned company will also announce its April-June quarter results for the 2025-26 fiscal year on the same day.

“It is hereby informed that the board meeting of the company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 12 August 2025, inter alia, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended 30 June 2025 on a Standalone and Consolidated basis,” the company informed the BSE through an official filing.

Oil India Q4 Results According to a PTI report, Oil India's fourth quarter results for the financial year ended 2024-25 recorded a 21% fall in consolidated net profits to ₹1,591.48 crore, compared with ₹2,028.83 crore in the same period a year ago.

In the final quarter of the financial year 2025-26, the company's revenue from its core operations also dropped to ₹6,182.79 crore from ₹6,589.91 crore, due to the lower oil and gas prices.

However, the company also achieved the highest ever oil and gas production of 6.71 million tonnes of oil equivalent in the financial year 2024-25, according to the agency report.

Oil India Share Price Trend Oil India shares closed 1.96% lower at ₹426.25 after Monday's stock market session, compared to ₹434.75 at the previous market close. The company announced the date of its April-June quarter results declaration after stock market operating hours on 28 July 2025.

Oil India shares hit their 52-week high level at ₹767.30 on 30 August 2024, while the 52-week low level was at ₹322.15 on 7 April 2025, according to the BSE data.

The PSU oil producer's shares have given stock market investors more than 561% returns on their investment in the last five years. However, the stock has lost 26.55% in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the shares are down 2.47% in 2025 and are trading 5.71% lower in the last five market sessions on the Indian stock market. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stands at ₹69,334.16 crore as of the stock market close on Monday, 28 July 2025.

