Maharatna PSU ONGC declares date for Q4 results 2025, final dividend for fiscal year

Stock Market Today: Maharatna PSU Oil and Natural Gas Corporation or ONGC on Thursday has declared date for Q4 results 2025 and final dividend for fiscal year 2024- 2025.

Maharatna PSU ONGC announces the board meeting dates Maharatna PSU Oil and Natural Gas Corporation or ONGC intimated the National Stock Exchange of India and the BSE Ltd (Bombay Stock Exchange) about the Board meeting dates to consider financial results for the quarter and financial year ending March 2025.

Q4 Results- Maharatna PSU ONGC in its release said that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, the 21st May, 2025, inter-alia, to consider and approve the business items. These include considering and approving the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2025 and

Final Dividend Maharatna PSU ONGC also said that the board meeting was also for considering and Recommendation of Final Dividend, if any, for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2025

Maharatna PSU ONGC Q4 Expectations - The Upstream oil and Gas producers while are in focus on declining Crude oil prices that can impact the net oil realisations they can earn, the better gas prices are among the key factors along with oil and gas production volumes that hold key to their earnings growth.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services in its result preview has said that for ONGC and Oil India Ltd, They expect both oil and gas sales volume to decline by 4% to 8% sequentially driven by lower production in Q4. They expect ONGC Q4 net profit to come at close to ₹8250 crore which is comparable to ₹8240 crore in the previous quarter though lower than ₹98.7 crore in the year ago quarter.

The key monitorable as per MOFSL is the update on the ramp-up of gas production

Any delay in peak oil production from KG Basin and decline in oil prices below $ 70 a barrel the key downside risks as per MOFSL