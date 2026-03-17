Maharatna PSU Power Finance Corporation announces interim dividend of ₹3.25 for FY26. Check record date

Power Finance Corporation (PFC) share price rallied over 2% on Tuesday after the company’s board announced an interim dividend and raising of funds for FY27. PFC share price gained as much as 2.37% to ₹416.15 apiece on the BSE.

The board of directors of Maharatna PSU Power Finance Corporation held a meeting on Tuesday, March 17, to consider and approve two proposals.

Firstly, PFC board approved raising of funds for FY27 through bonds, term loans, commercial Paper (CP) etc. from domestic and international markets. The board also approved an interim dividend and declared the record date and payment date for the said dividend.

PFC Dividend PFC board approved a fourth interim dividend of ₹3.25 per equity share on the face value of the paid-up equity shares of ₹10 per share each for FY 2025-26.

PFC dividend record date has been fixed as 23 March 2026, Monday, for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of the fourth interim dividend. The dividend payment date shall be on or before 16 April 2026, the company said in a regulatory filing on March 17.

PFC Fundraising PFC’s board also approved a fundraising plan of up to ₹1,60,000 crore for FY 2026-27 through a mix of debt instruments across domestic and overseas markets.

Of the total, around ₹1.1 lakh crore will be raised through long- and medium-term borrowings, including domestic bonds, term loans, green bonds, and 54EC capital gain bonds. Additionally, ₹20,000 crore may be mobilised through foreign currency borrowings such as syndicated loans, overseas bonds, and FCNR(B) instruments.

The remaining ₹30,000 crore is expected to come from short-term borrowings, including commercial papers (CPs), short-term loans, and certificates of deposit (CDs).

The funds will be raised in one or more tranches, and the instruments may be listed on the BSE and the NSE.