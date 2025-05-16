Maharatna PSU Power Finance Corporation declares date to consider Q4 results 2025, dividend

Power Finance Corporation (PFC) will announce its Q4 and FY25 results on May 21, including a potential dividend proposal. Recently, PFC distributed 5,363 crore in dividends. PFC shares rose nearly 4%, but analysts caution about potential bearish trends.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published16 May 2025, 02:55 PM IST
Maharatna PSU Power Finance Corporation declares date to consider Q4 results 2025, dividend
Maharatna PSU Power Finance Corporation declares date to consider Q4 results 2025, dividend(Pixabay)

Maharatna PSU Power Finance Corporation (PFC) set to share its results next week. The state-owned company will share its performance for the fourth quarter and the financial year ending March 2025 (FY25) on Wednesday, May 21. In addition to the Q4 results, the company’s board is also likely to consider a dividend declaration during the upcoming meeting.

“The Board of Directors of Power Finance Corporation Limited in its meeting scheduled to be held on 21.05. 2025, interalia, will be considering a proposal for recommendation of Final Dividend, if any, for FY 2024-25,” said the company in an exchange filing.

Also Read | BHEL Q4 results: Net profit rises 3% to ₹504 crore; revenue jumps 9% YoY

Recently, PFC distributed a dividend amounting to 5,363 crore to its shareholders for the financial year 2024-25.

PFC operates as a non-banking financial company (NBFC) under the Ministry of Power.

"The total dividend of 5,363 crore for Financial Year 2024-25 includes the final dividend of 825 crore for FY 2023-24, of which 3,003 crore was allocated to the Government of India," the company announced in a statement.

Also Read | Navratna PSU Shipping Corp share price surges 10% ahead of Q4 results, dividend

PFC share price today

PFC share price today jumped nearly 4%, the stock opened at an intraday low of 407.30 apiece, and touched an intraday high of 423.10 per share.

Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments said that PFC share price is forming a bearish flag on the weekly chart, with the current rally likely a retest of the flag's upper boundary in the 430–435 zone. While short-term strength is visible, the broader structure remains bearish.

“The key breakdown level is at 375—if breached, it could trigger a sharp decline toward the 300 zone. Traders should remain cautious near resistance and watch for signs of rejection or weakness to confirm the bearish continuation,” said Jain.

Also Read | SKF India shares rally 9% on strong Q4 results, dividend declaration

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsMaharatna PSU Power Finance Corporation declares date to consider Q4 results 2025, dividend
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.