Maharatna PSU Power Grid Corporation of India sets board meeting date to declare Q4 results 2026

Maharatna PSU Power Grid on Wednesday, 6 May, announced that its board is slated to meet next week to consider the financial results for the January-March quarter, along with a final dividend. The company has set Saturday, 16 May, as the date for the same.
"A meeting of Board of Directors of POWERGRID is scheduled to be held on Saturday, 16th May, 2026 to consider and approve, amongst other items of Agenda, Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31 st March, 2026 after these results are reviewed by the Audit Committee; and recommendation of Final Dividend, for the FY 2025-26, if any," Power Grid said in a filing today.
Kotak Institutional Equities (KIE) expects Power Grid to post tad better profit growth in the March quarter of FY26 of 6% on a year-on-year (YoY) basis and 5% on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, reflecting improved asset capitalisation in the current and previous quarters.
Meanwhile, it has pegged net sales increase of 5% YoY and 2.3% QoQ to ₹12,943.3 crore.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services said that the reported profit could rise 5% YoY due to a pickup in capex and capitalisation, as right-of-way constraints and other project-related delays could have a relatively lower impact. EBITDA could jump 18% YoY at the same time.
In terms of sales, revenue is expected to grow 12% YoY to ₹12300 crore, the brokerage estimates.
(This is a developing story. Kindly check back for updates.)
Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course of her career, she has reported extensively on global and domestic equities, IPO market activity, commodities, and broader macroeconomic trends. Her reporting reflects a keen eye for detail, data-driven analysis, and the ability to spot emerging themes early.<br> At Mint, Saloni has been part of the markets team for nearly two years, where she currently works as Chief Content Producer. In this role, she plays a key part in shaping market coverage, driving editorial strategy, and ensuring timely, accurate, and insightful reporting across. She has been closely involved in breaking news coverage and in crafting stories that help decode the complex financial developments.<br> Before joining Mint, Saloni worked with some of India’s leading business newsrooms, including The Economic Times and Business Standard. Throughout her career, she has worn multiple hats—ranging from reporting and editing to contributing in-depth features and identifying new storytelling formats and market trends.<br> Her experience in fast-paced digital newsrooms has given her an edge in simplifying complex market concepts without losing analytical depth. Outside of work, Saloni enjoys reading books and spending time with her pet.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.