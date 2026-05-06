Maharatna PSU Power Grid Corporation of India sets board meeting date to declare Q4 results 2026

Maharatna PSU Power Grid on Wednesday, 6 May, announced that its board is slated to meet next week to consider the financial results for the January-March quarter, along with a final dividend. The company has set Saturday, 16 May, as the date for the same.
"A meeting of Board of Directors of POWERGRID is scheduled to be held on Saturday, 16th May, 2026 to consider and approve, amongst other items of Agenda, Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31 st March, 2026 after these results are reviewed by the Audit Committee; and recommendation of Final Dividend, for the FY 2025-26, if any," Power Grid said in a filing today.
Kotak Institutional Equities (KIE) expects Power Grid to post tad better profit growth in the March quarter of FY26 of 6% on a year-on-year (YoY) basis and 5% on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, reflecting improved asset capitalisation in the current and previous quarters.
Meanwhile, it has pegged net sales increase of 5% YoY and 2.3% QoQ to ₹12,943.3 crore.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services said that the reported profit could rise 5% YoY due to a pickup in capex and capitalisation, as right-of-way constraints and other project-related delays could have a relatively lower impact. EBITDA could jump 18% YoY at the same time.
In terms of sales, revenue is expected to grow 12% YoY to ₹12300 crore, the brokerage estimates.
(This is a developing story. Kindly check back for updates.)