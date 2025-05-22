Maharatna PSU SAIL declares date to announce Q4 results 2025, final dividend for FY25

Maharatna public sector undertaking (PSU) Steel Authority of India (SAIL) on Thursday, May 22, announced that its board will meet next week to announce the results for the March quarter of the financial year 2024-25, along with a final dividend. The board meeting is slated to take place on Wednesday, May 28.

“The meeting of the Board of Directors of Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) will be held on 28th May, 2025 at New Delhi to, inter-alia, consider, approve and take on record the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended 31th March, 2025, and recommend final dividend for the financial year 2024-25, if any,” SAIL said in an exchange filing today.

SAIL Q4 Preview According to estimates by Kotak Institutional Equities, SAIL will likely post a muted set of numbers for the March quarter on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, although the performance could be robust sequentially.

As per KIE's estimates, the company is likely to post a 15% YoY drop in Q4 net profit to ₹860 crore, as against ₹1011 crore recorded in the same period a year ago. Net sales growth is seen flat at 0.7% YoY at ₹26,252 crore. Sequentially, however, the Maharatna PSU company is expected to post a 584% jump in PAT while sales are seen rising over 7%.

KIE estimates volumes to increase 3.5% YoY (+6.5% QoQ) in the quarter. "We estimate steel realisations to increase 0.6% QoQ ((-)2.7% YoY) due to an improvement in HRC prices during the quarter," KIE said.

SAIL Dividend History In the past 12 months, the state-owned company has declared an equity dividend amounting to just ₹1.00 per share. However, since January 2005, SAIL has announced 31 dividends, according to Trendlyne data.

At the prevailing share price, SAIL's dividend yield comes out to be low at 0.79%.

SAIL Share Price Trend Despite volatility in the Indian stock market, PSU stock SAIL has gained over 10% in 2025 so far. While the stock is down 26% in the past one year, it has risen 357.88% in the last five years, delivering multibagger gains to investors.

As of 1.45 pm today, SAIL share price was at ₹125.40, up 0.41% apiece on the BSE.