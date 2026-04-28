Maharatna PSU stock BHEL sets board meeting date to declare final dividend for FY26

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL), the Maharatna PSU, has announced the date to declare its financial results. The company will also declare a dividend along with the audited financial results for the fourth quarter of FY26 and for the full financial year 2025-2026.

BHEL share price was trading marginally higher on Tuesday, following the announcement of the board meeting date to declare Q4 results 2026. The PSU stock rose as much as 0.64% to ₹350.90 apiece on the BSE.

BHEL stock price hit a 52-week high of ₹353.95 apiece on the BSE in the previous session on 27 April 2026.

BHEL Q4 Results Date The meeting of the Board of Directors of BHEL will be held on Monday, 4 May, 2026, to approve the Audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2026.

The board meeting will also consider recommendation of a Final Dividend, if any, for FY2025-26, BHEL said in a regulatory filing on April 28.

BHEL Q4 Results Preview BHEL is likely to continue bearing the overhang of legacy low-margin projects, which should keep profitability and margins subdued in the near term while gas shortages could remain an execution headwind, analysts said.

According to Nuvama Institutional Equities, Q4FY26 should still reflect relatively better execution, given seasonally stronger quarter-end deliveries and the support of a record order book of ₹2.2 lakh crore. As the share of newer, better-margin projects gradually enters the revenue recognition phase, it expects BHEL’s turnaround to become more visible by FY27E.

BHEL is expected to report Q4FY26 net profit of ₹637 crore, registering a growth of 26.5% from ₹504 crore in the year-ago period. The company’s revenue is expected to grow 23.8% to ₹11,136 crore from ₹8,993.4 crore, year-on-year (YoY), as per estimates by Nuvama Equities.

The company’s order inflows are likely to rise to ₹28,900 crore, with total order book estimated at ₹2,39,660 crore at the end of March 2026.

At the operating level, EBITDA is expected to increase 27.5% to ₹1,060 crore from ₹831.7 crore, while EBITDA margin may improve to 9.5% from 9.2%, YoY.

According to Nuvama Equities, the broader backdrop also remains supportive. CEA has revised its thermal capacity addition target to 97GW by FY35 from 80GW earlier with further upside possible from replacement demand, given ~37GW of thermal assets are over 35 years old by FY32.

In this context, BHEL appears best placed to benefit from the thermal capex revival, backed by its record backlog and 18.4GW of thermal orders secured in FY25, which materially strengthens confidence in the sustainability of the cycle, Nuvama said.

BHEL Share Price Performance BHEL share price has rallied over 37% in one month and has gained 20% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. The PSU stock has surged 47% over the past six months, while it has jumped 52% in one year. BHEL stock price has delivered multibagger returns of 346% in three years and a staggering 626% over the past five years.

At 2:15 PM, BHEL share price was trading 0.17% higher at ₹349.25 apiece on the BSE.