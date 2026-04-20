Maharatna PSU stock BHEL share price jumps 5% to hit 52-week high on strong FY26 revenue growth

BHEL shares surged over 5% to a 52-week high of 333.75 after reporting an 18% turnover growth to 32,350 crore for FY 2025–26. The company also secured 75,000 crore in order inflows, maintaining a strong market position in the power sector.

Pranati Deva
Published20 Apr 2026, 11:17 AM IST
Maharatna PSU stock BHEL share price hits 52-week high
Maharatna PSU stock BHEL share price hits 52-week high

Maharatna PSU stock Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) share price surged over 5% in intra-day deals on Monday, April 20, to its 52-week high of 333.75 on BSE after the company released its business update for the full financial year following market hours last Friday.

The company reported a turnover of around 32,350 crore (provisional and unaudited) for FY 2025–26, marking a growth of 18% over the previous year.

BHEL secured total order inflows of around 75,000 crore during the year. As a result, its total outstanding order book at the end of FY 2025–26 stood at around 2.4 lakh crore.

Also Read | Small-cap stock Sterling and Wilson Renewable soars 12% on new order win

In the power sector, the company maintained a strong market position with significant order wins of around 59,000 crore during the year.

The industrial segment recorded fresh orders of around 16,000 crore across transportation, transmission, defence, process industries, and industrial equipment, highlighting its broad-based presence.

On the execution front, BHEL commissioned or synchronised around 8.9 GW of power capacity during the year, reflecting continued focus on project delivery and operational efficiency.

With healthy revenue growth, a strong order book, and a sustained execution pipeline, the company entered FY 2026–27 with solid momentum, while reiterating its commitment to delivering high-impact infrastructure, driving indigenisation, and enhancing stakeholder value.

BHEL Stock performance

The PSU stock remained 63% above its 52-week low of 205.20, hit in August 2025.

BHEL shares have advanced 45% over the last one year, while delivering multibagger returns of nearly 650% over the past five years.

In the near term as well, the stock showed strength, rising 32% in three months and 26% in one month.

BHEL Q4 Preview - Should you buy?

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) is scheduled to report its results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2025, on Friday, May 16, 2025. The state-run capital goods major may also consider and approve a dividend for FY25.

Kotak Institutional Equities expected BHEL to report revenue of 10,414 crore, up 26.1% YoY and 43.1% QoQ in Q4FY25.

EBITDA is likely to come in at 776.7 crore, rising 6.7% YoY and 153.3% QoQ, with margins expanding 327 bps sequentially. Net profit is estimated at 462.7 crore, down 4.5% YoY but up 270% QoQ.

Also Read | Stock Market Today LIVE: Sensex jumps over 300 points, Nifty 50 above 24,400

“We expect a 22 per cent YoY improvement in revenues, driven by the power and industrial segments. We expect the gross margin to improve 90 bps YoY, though we expect the Ebitda margin to contract 130 bps yoy on the normalization in provisions, as seen in 9MFY25. We expect flat PBT YoY,” said the brokerage.

It has maintained a “sell” rating on the stock with a target price of 115.

Brokerage firm Axis Capital maintained a “sell” rating on the stock with a price target of 188, implying a downside potential of 41% from current levels.

Axis Capital said better execution by BHEL in the fourth quarter was already priced in, and added that the estimated order inflows of 80,600 crore for FY27 remained below the peak seen in FY25.

Track all Q4 results-related updates here.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Pranati Deva

Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience. <br><br> Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism. <br><br> Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.

BHELBharat Heavy ElectricalsIndian Stock MarketStock Market TodayPSU Stocks
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

HomeMarketsStock MarketsMaharatna PSU stock BHEL share price jumps 5% to hit 52-week high on strong FY26 revenue growth
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.