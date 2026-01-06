Maharatna PSU stock BHEL to announce its Q3 results on this date; details here

Maharatna PSU company Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) will announce its Q3 FY26 results on Monday, 19th January. In its exchange filing on Tuesday, January 6, the company said its board of directors will meet on January 19 to approve the unaudited financial results of the December quarter.

"A meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on Monday, 19th January, 2026, to approve the unaudited financial results of BHEL for the quarter ended 31st December, 2025," read the exchange filing.

For Q2FY26, BHEL reported a consolidated net profit of ₹375 crore, up 253% year-on-year from ₹106.15 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Consolidated revenue from operations rose 14% YoY to ₹7,512 crore from ₹6,584 crore in Q2FY24.

Meanwhile, BHEL share price rose by nearly 1% in intraday trade on Tuesday.

BHEL share price trend BHEL shares have been in the green for the last six consecutive sessions. On a monthly scale, the PSU stock has gained nearly 5% in just four sessions in January after a 1% decline in December.

Over the last year, the stock has gained nearly 37% compared to a 9% rise in the equity benchmark Sensex, according to the BSE data.

In a longer time frame of three years, the stock has delivered a multibagger return of 267% compared to a 42% rise in the Sensex. Over the last five years, BHEL shares have surged by 662%, while the Sensex has risen 76%.

