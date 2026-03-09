Maharatna PSU stock GAIL India to foray in telecom business, inks MoU with Navratna stock RailTel

Maharatna PSU stock GAIL (India) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with RailTel Corporation of India to explore opportunities in the telecom sector and strengthen digital infrastructure across the country.

Under the partnership, the two companies will collaborate in key areas of digital infrastructure and telecom services, exploring ways to utilise their existing assets and technological expertise to improve communication networks across India.

Commenting on the collaboration, Deepak Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director of GAIL, said the partnership aligns with the company’s broader vision of integrating energy infrastructure with emerging digital technologies.

“This partnership is fully in sync with our vision to integrate energy and digital infrastructure, leveraging the transformative potential of artificial intelligence (AI), all of which are pivotal to India’s development journey.”

RailTel also highlighted the importance of the collaboration in strengthening India’s digital communication framework.

“RailTel is committed to strengthening India’s digital backbone through robust and secure communication infrastructure. Our collaboration with GAIL will enable both organisations to combine their strengths in network infrastructure and technological capabilities to accelerate the expansion of reliable digital connectivity across the country.”

As per the press release, the strategic partnership aims to reinforce the country’s communication infrastructure while accelerating the rollout of digital connectivity initiatives. By pooling their resources and expertise, the companies expect to improve operational efficiencies and support the country’s growing demand for high-speed communication networks.

Gail India stock performance The PSU stock closed 4.05% lower at ₹149.30. During intraday trading, it dropped as much as 5.88% to hit a 52-week low of ₹146.45.

At current levels, the stock is trading over 26% below its 52-week high of ₹202.65, which it had touched in June 2025.

The counter has remained under sustained selling pressure in recent months, declining around 9% over the past one month, 11% in the last three months, and about 14% over the past six months.