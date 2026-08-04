Maharatna PSU stock Power Finance Corporation to declare Q1 results 2026, interim dividend soon

Maharatna PSU stock: State-owned Power Finance Corporation (PFC) has informed the stock exchanges that its Board of Directors will consider a proposal for an interim dividend for the financial year 2026-27 at its meeting scheduled for August 7, 2026. The announcement comes as an update to the company's earlier communication dated July 28, 2026.

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In a regulatory filing submitted to both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE on August 4, 2026, PFC said the board meeting will, among other agenda items, consider the declaration of an interim dividend, if any, for FY 2026-27.

"In continuation of our earlier letter dated July 28, 2026, this to inform that the Board of Directors of Power Finance Corporation Limited in its meeting scheduled to be held on August 07, 2026, interalia, will be considering a proposal for declaration of Interim Dividend, if any, for FY 2026-27," the exchange filing stated.

The company clarified that the proposal is yet to be approved and that the declaration of an interim dividend remains subject to the board's decision during the meeting.

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The latest disclosure is a continuation of PFC's earlier intimation issued on July 28 regarding the scheduled board meeting. With the addition of the interim dividend proposal to the agenda, investors will closely monitor the outcome of the meeting for any announcement on shareholder payouts.

PFC share performance The PSU stock rose a little over 1% to its intra-day deals of ₹421.85 on BSE in today's deals.

It had hit its 52-week high of ₹486.45 in April 2026 and its 52-week low of ₹330.05 in December 2025. The Maharatna stock has lost 2% in last 1 month and 7% in 3 months. However, it rose 1% in the last 1 year and almost 300% in 5 years, giving multibagger returns.

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PFC Q4 Results PFC reported a consolidated net profit of ₹8,598 crore for the January-March quarter of FY26, marking a 2.87% increase from ₹8,358 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. However, revenue from operations declined by over 1% year-on-year to ₹28,919.52 crore from ₹29,285 crore.

The state-owned lender also recommended a final dividend of ₹3.95 per equity share with a face value of ₹10 each for FY26, subject to shareholders' approval. The proposed payout is in addition to the interim dividends of ₹14.60 per equity share that were declared and paid in four tranches during the financial year.

Net interest income (NII), a key indicator of a lender's core earnings, declined 10.54% year-on-year to ₹10,833 crore in the fourth quarter from ₹12,109 crore a year earlier. The decline was mainly due to the higher cost of funds outpacing the sequential improvement in interest-earning yields, reflecting pressure on margins in a higher interest rate environment.

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PFC's asset quality improved during the March quarter, with the Gross Credit Impaired Assets Ratio falling to 1.09% at the end of Q4 FY26 from 1.64% in the December quarter, indicating a sequential reduction in stressed assets.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.