Maharatna PSU stock SAIL declares record date for final dividend in FY26

SAIL dividend 2026: The Maharatna PSU Steel Authority of India (SAIL) has announced a record date to finalise the list of eligible shareholders for the payment of a final dividend of ₹2.35 per share, payable in the financial year 2025-26. The Maharatha company declared the final dividend for FY26 in May 2026.

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SAIL dividend 2026 record date While declaring the 54th AGM date of the company, the metal PSU informed the Indian stock market exchanges, saying, "In continuation of the intimation mentioned above and Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that the record date for determining the eligibility of the shareholders to receive the Final Dividend for the Financial Year 2025-26 has been fixed as Wednesday, 30"' September, 2026. The Final dividend for FY 2025-26 as recommended by the Board, if approved by the Shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) shall be paid (subject to TDS) within 30 days from the date of approval by the shareholders."

The Maharatna company of India said that the 54th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) will be held on Thursday, 24th September, 2026 at 10:30 AM through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). The Notice of the AGM and Annual Report of the Company for the Financial Year (FY) ended 3L* March, 2026, containing Audited Financial Statements (including Consolidated Financial Statements) and the Report of the Auditors and Board thereon, and other reports required to be attached thereto, will be sent in due course.

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SAIL dividend 2026 Reminding the exchanges about its previous communication regarding the SAIL dividend move, the Maharatna PSU said, “Please refer to our earlier intimation no. CA-17(44)72026-27 dated May 2026, wherein it was intimated that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 15th May, 2026, has recommended Final Dividend @ ₹2.35/- per equity share of ₹10/- each for the Financial Year 2025-26 (23.50% of the paid-up equity share capital of the Company).”

SAIL dividend history This will be the sixth successive year in which SAIL has declared a dividend to its shareholders. In 2025, SAIL declared a final dividend of ₹1.60 per share, and the SAIL dividend record date was set for 9th September 2025. In 2024, the PSU stock traded ex-date on 19th September to finalise the eligible shareholders for the payment of the Re 1 final dividend. This final dividend of Re 1 per share was declared after the Re 1 per share interim dividend, for which the stock traded ex-date on 20 February 2024.

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SAIL also traded ex-dividend twice in 2023. The Maharatna company first declared an interim dividend of Re 1 per share, with the record date set for 24th March 2023. Later, the company declared a final dividend of ₹0.50 per share, and its record date was on 20th September 2023.

The dividend stock also traded ex-dividend twice in 2022. In 2022, the Maharatna PSU declared an interim dividend of ₹2.50 per share, followed by a final dividend of ₹2.25 per share.

In 2021, the company board declared stock rewards three times. First declared an interim dividend of Re 1, followed by the final dividend of ₹1.80 per share and an interim dividend of ₹4 per share.

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About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).