Maharatna PSU stock SAIL to declare Q4 results 2026 soon. Details here

Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), the largest state-run steel producer, on Friday announced the date to declare its Q4 results. The Maharatna PSU stock was trading flat in afternoon deals.
The meeting of the Board of Directors of SAIL will be held on 15 May 2026 to consider, approve and take on record the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the company for the Quarter and Year ended 31 March 2026, SAIL said in a regulatory filing on May 8.
Thus, SAIL Q4 results will be announced on May 15, Friday.
As per the SEBI regulations, the trading window of the company is closed from 1 April, 2026 and shall remain closed till 48 hours after the financial results of the company for the quarter and year ended 31 March, 2026 are announced.
Steel HRC prices (traders market ex-Mumbai) increased by 11%/12% YoY/QoQ.
SAIL is expected to see slight moderation in steel sales volumes on a year-on-year (YoY) and quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, while its revenue is estimated to increase, led by higher steel price realisations, partly offset by lower sales volumes, according to Axis Securities.
The company’s net profit in Q4FY26 is expected to remain flat YoY at ₹1,251 crore, but jump by 234.5% from ₹374 crore in the previous quarter.
SAIL’s revenue in the March quarter is expected to rise 2.7% to ₹30,102 crore from ₹29,316 crore, YoY. On a sequential basis, topline is estimated to grow 10% from ₹27,371 crore in the December quarter.
Sales volumes is expected to drop 5% to 5.1 MT from 5.4 MT, YoY.
Adjusted EBITDA (excluding railway provisions) is expected to increase 30% to ₹3,630 crore from ₹2,797 crore, YoY, driven by higher NSRs, partly offset by slightly lower sales volumes and higher coking coal consumption cost. Margin is seen improving to 12.1% from 11.9%, YoY.
EBITDA per tonne is expected to increase 36.7% to ₹7,134 crore from ₹5,220 crore, YoY, led by higher sales realisation.
SAIL share price has risen 13% in one month and gained 16% in three months. The PSU stock has rallied 25% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, while it has surged over 32% in six months. SAIL shares have jumped 71% in one year and has delivered multibagger returns of 121% over the past three years.
At 1:05 PM, SAIL share price was trading 0.59% lower at ₹186.25 apiece on the BSE.
Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants. <br><br> With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding. <br><br> Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI. <br><br> Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.
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