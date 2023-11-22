Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services share price up over 12% in November; time to buy the stock?
Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services share price has been volatile in the last few sessions. However, it is still up about 12 per cent in November so far after witnessing a strong selloff of nearly 19 per cent in October.
Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services share price fell by almost a per cent in intraday day on Wednesday, November 22, looking set to to extend the losses into the second consecutive session. The stock opened at ₹275 against its previous close of ₹275.05 and fell 0.8 per cent to the level of ₹272.75.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started